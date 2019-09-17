De acuerdo con el medio Times Now News, Hahn se quedó ciego al sufrir un glaucoma y Knecht nació con una espina bífida, un defecto neuronal que la hizo depender de la silla de ruedas para movilizarse.
Knecht y Hahn se hicieron muy buenos amigos porque compartían el gusto de viajar, acampar y escalar rocas.
A pesar de las dificultades, ambos decidieron emprender una aventura de recorrer los principales bosques y montañas del país.
Para tal objetivo, Hahn lleva a Knecht en la espada y ella le indica por dónde caminar; es decir, él es las piernas y ella, los ojos.
En una cuenta de Instagram, la pareja publica fotos y videos de sus viajes. Se han vuelto muy populares en la red social y hasta el momento tienen más de 21.000 seguidores.
“Juntos, somos el equipo ideal. Ha sido genial compartir nuestra historia con la gente, y espero que aliente a otras personas a probar lo que estamos haciendo, o simplemente para que cualquiera amplíe su visión del mundo”, comentó Knecht en una entrevista para el programa Good Morning America.
Hiking with Sight was created through friendship, community, and teamwork, to showcase that we all have something valuable to contribute towards a bigger goal, ours being to climb a 14,000 foot mountain in Colorado. On August 12th, we made our assent up Mount Bierstadt, with our outstanding, 9-person rope team. Due to exhaustion, and with daylight fleeting, we decided to turn back at around 13,200 feet. While it was painstaking to turn back SOOO close to the summit, we are extremely proud of how far we were able to go, and definitely count this day as a success!! This hike turned out to be a complete team effort, where we all helped each other physically and emotionally. It was a reminder that we are always STRONGER TOGETHER! That said, it’s time to express our gratitude! First off, to our amazing team, we could not have done it without all of your kindness, patience, grace, humor, and commitment to us! Each and every one of you played a vital role to this hike, giving us your best efforts, and earning a special place in our hearts forever! We also want to thank @myfreeloader, @vitalearthminerals, @bigagnes_, @garminoutdoor, @peakconquered for supporting us with all of the goodies that made our hiking experience the best it could possibly be! Lastly, to everyone who has been following along our journey and cheering us on, THANK YOU! All of your sweet messages/emails/comments, page shares, tags, etc., have been so motivating and completely melted our hearts! We are proud to have created this inclusive community of people who want to uplift others. There is room for everyone here, no matter who you are or what challenges you may face. We hope that you all extend this practice of acceptance in your own communities, by inviting someone on an adventure, or just starting a conversation with someone that is different from you. In the end, we’re all just humans searching for purpose, connection, and goodness in the world. So, find your purpose, make those connections, and be the goodness. Happy Trails!💚🏔🥾👀 #hikingwithsight
✨GIVEAWAY✨ In ONLY 10 DAYS we are joining @arcteryxdenver and @theladyalliance at the Women's Empowerment Tour – Denver Edition for an evening of inspiration! We are one of 5 incredible speakers sharing stories of grit, determination, overcoming obstacles, facing fears, and self-love. We have a couple extra tickets, so we are hosting a giveaway! WIN A FREE TICKET by ✅liking this post, and ✅tagging someone local who would love this event! Tag as many people as you would like for more entries! Winner will be notified by Instagram message at 2 pm June 25! Happy Trails!🏔🥾👀 (Image description: Trevor and Melanie with Melanie’s black lab service dog, smiling on a winding trail surrounded by pine trees)
Hello, friends! We are Trevor and Melanie AKA Hiking with Sight, and together we are going to hike a 14,000 foot mountain in our beautiful home state of Colorado. In 2013, Trevor lost his vision to glaucoma, but has since been guided up mountains all over the world using a bell/voice system. Melanie, born with spina bifida, uses a wheelchair to get around. Trevor and Melanie became friends through their love of adaptive sports, which gave them the idea of utilizing both of their strengths to get outside! Melanie is the eyes of the operation, guiding Trevor as he hikes with Melanie on his back! Stay tuned to see how we creatively overcome challenges and summit mountains! #hikingwithsight #noeyesnolegsnoproblem
