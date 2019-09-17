View this post on Instagram

Hiking with Sight was created through friendship, community, and teamwork, to showcase that we all have something valuable to contribute towards a bigger goal, ours being to climb a 14,000 foot mountain in Colorado. On August 12th, we made our assent up Mount Bierstadt, with our outstanding, 9-person rope team. Due to exhaustion, and with daylight fleeting, we decided to turn back at around 13,200 feet. While it was painstaking to turn back SOOO close to the summit, we are extremely proud of how far we were able to go, and definitely count this day as a success!! This hike turned out to be a complete team effort, where we all helped each other physically and emotionally. It was a reminder that we are always STRONGER TOGETHER! That said, it’s time to express our gratitude! First off, to our amazing team, we could not have done it without all of your kindness, patience, grace, humor, and commitment to us! Each and every one of you played a vital role to this hike, giving us your best efforts, and earning a special place in our hearts forever! We also want to thank @myfreeloader, @vitalearthminerals, @bigagnes_, @garminoutdoor, @peakconquered for supporting us with all of the goodies that made our hiking experience the best it could possibly be! Lastly, to everyone who has been following along our journey and cheering us on, THANK YOU! All of your sweet messages/emails/comments, page shares, tags, etc., have been so motivating and completely melted our hearts! We are proud to have created this inclusive community of people who want to uplift others. There is room for everyone here, no matter who you are or what challenges you may face. We hope that you all extend this practice of acceptance in your own communities, by inviting someone on an adventure, or just starting a conversation with someone that is different from you. In the end, we’re all just humans searching for purpose, connection, and goodness in the world. So, find your purpose, make those connections, and be the goodness. Happy Trails!💚🏔🥾👀 #hikingwithsight