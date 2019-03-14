El objetivo es formar grupos de 3, tomarse de los hombros y saltar de manera coordinada al centro del ‘triángulo’ que formaron.

A pesar de que el baile se ve sencillo, requiere de práctica entre los miembros que forman el triángulo. En varios videos, algunas personas fallaron en el intento e incluso se golpearon.

El baile fue creado por tres amigos de Tennessee (EE. UU.), que se grabaron haciendo esta divertida coreografía y lo subieron a sus redes sociales, informó el medio El Periódico.

Estos son algunos videos del nuevo reto viral:

 