El objetivo es formar grupos de 3, tomarse de los hombros y saltar de manera coordinada al centro del ‘triángulo’ que formaron.
A pesar de que el baile se ve sencillo, requiere de práctica entre los miembros que forman el triángulo. En varios videos, algunas personas fallaron en el intento e incluso se golpearon.
El baile fue creado por tres amigos de Tennessee (EE. UU.), que se grabaron haciendo esta divertida coreografía y lo subieron a sus redes sociales, informó el medio El Periódico.
Estos son algunos videos del nuevo reto viral:
#triangledance, but make it Rambert pic.twitter.com/IOkIiRE9VC
— Rambert (@Rambertdance) March 13, 2019
The triangle dance challenge comes to @VIRTarHeels with @BDixonMD and @AliciaBlountFNP #Triangledance in the Triangle! #wherewereyouBream? pic.twitter.com/iTxjBq1vxg
— Ari Isaacson (@AriIsaacsonMD) March 12, 2019
TRIANGLE DANCE. Combining teamwork, cardio, and crossing the midline, and incredible FUN! This dance has it all! Makes an awesome instant activity ! #physed #triangledance pic.twitter.com/JMygGlECrf
— Justin Cahill (@justybubPE) March 12, 2019
What did you do at work today? Brexit….nah! #bbcminute #TRIANGLEDANCE pic.twitter.com/nTqif1LZlK
— Ayshah Tull (@AyshahTull) March 12, 2019
Teachers have to have fun too! Here are some 4th grade teachers doing the triangle dance. It’s pajama day in our school 😀 #TRIANGLEDANCE pic.twitter.com/12g17RuzsY
— Mr. Ong (@WillardTeacher) March 12, 2019
bts needs to hop on twitter for the #triangledance challengepic.twitter.com/JLUpKhbgGO
— 𝕔𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@bxbyblink) March 12, 2019
Comentarios