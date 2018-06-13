Tim Nelson, reportero estadounidense de MPR News, estuvo al tanto de todo el recorrido del animal y como contó en uno de sus tuits el mamífero alcanzó una altura de más de 60 metros.

Según el periodista el mapache estuvo en una repisa del edificio durante 2 días sin agua ni comida. Al parecer el animal habría hecho este trayecto en búsqueda del nido de algún ave en el rascacielos de la edificación.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

[Video] Extraño pez con cabeza parecida a la de un ave causa intriga en redes

¿Sueñas con ser un Maestro Jedi? Ahora es posible

¿Ya conoces la champaña que desafía la gravedad? Así se brindará en el espacio

Al final, integrantes de la institución Wildlife Management lograron capturarlo y encerrarlo en una jaula mientras le daban de comer y de tomar para después dejarlo en libertad en un espacio seguro.

Fue tanto el alboroto con esta historia que ahora el mapache tiene Twitter.

Aquí puede ver una de las imágenes de este asombroso recorrido.

 