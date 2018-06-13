Tim Nelson, reportero estadounidense de MPR News, estuvo al tanto de todo el recorrido del animal y como contó en uno de sus tuits el mamífero alcanzó una altura de más de 60 metros.

Según el periodista el mapache estuvo en una repisa del edificio durante 2 días sin agua ni comida. Al parecer el animal habría hecho este trayecto en búsqueda del nido de algún ave en el rascacielos de la edificación.

El artículo continúa abajo

Al final, integrantes de la institución Wildlife Management lograron capturarlo y encerrarlo en una jaula mientras le daban de comer y de tomar para después dejarlo en libertad en un espacio seguro.

Fue tanto el alboroto con esta historia que ahora el mapache tiene Twitter.

Aquí puede ver una de las imágenes de este asombroso recorrido.

The #mprraccoon has rescued itself. Sort of. Now it's climbing the skyscraper next door. pic.twitter.com/YD8jalkrrM — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Well, it's out of the frying pan, into the fire for the #mprraccoon. Building maintenance got the animal off the 7th Street ledge and now it's 5 stories up the office tower next door. @mprnews Photo via @efrostee pic.twitter.com/8Anq9CStQK — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

I guess it's heading for the roof now. 15 stories up. Its the little dark spot most of the way up. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/rzCMsAhALJ — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Mary Lucia is deeply concerned about the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/rcRkHMzauo — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon has arisen from his nap and is climbing again. pic.twitter.com/K1popKu2bF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Would you be this relaxed after climbing 21 stories up the outside of an office tower? #mprraccoon Thanks @donnelly_law for the hospitality! pic.twitter.com/SsFBZc0C0z — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Here is the #mprraccoon being picked up by technicians from Wildlife Management Services just now. Taken away by truck to an "undisclosed location." pic.twitter.com/x0iMZhW7zd — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018