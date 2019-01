View this post on Instagram

Getting chased by a moose was never on the bucket list, but I'll go ahead and check that one off anyways. ✅ But on a more serious note, moose are fast, aggressive and VERY dangerous. If you come across one on the slopes, in town, or in the wild, keep your distance and respect the wildlife.