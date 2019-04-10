A través de una publicación en Instagram, la azafata contó que en sus 4 años con la empresa nunca había derramado una bebida, pero esto fue justamente lo que le ocurrió durante el vuelo con Parker.
Según su relato, ella cargaba una bandeja con varias bebidas cuando, de repente, un pasajero que iba delante suyo se detuvo y retrocedió. El hombre, que resultó ser el CEO de la aerolínea, golpeó la bandeja y las bebidas salieron “volando”.
“Quería morirme”, manifestó la azafata sobre ese momento, pues la mitad de las bebidas cayeron sobre Parker. En ese vergonzoso instante, ella también pensó que lo más probable era que la despidieran.
Contrario a lo que Peters imaginó, el CEO de American Airlines tomó con buen humor lo que ocurrió y permitió que la azafata siguiera con su trabajo. Poco después, de acuerdo con ella, ambos hablaron y “bromearon” sobre lo que pasó, hasta que finalmente llegaron a Dallas.
“Cuando [Parker] bajaba del avión, me dijo que nunca me olvidaría… supongo que eso es bueno, ¿no?”, agregó la azafata.
Cientos de internautas resaltaron la humildad y sencillez de Parker, quien, incluso, accedió a tomarse una foto con la azafata. Esta puedes verla a continuación:
Story time with @maddieryanee ! So yesterday I worked a flight from Phoenix to Dallas. I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight. I was just doing my job, serving my predeparture drinks. I have a tray of drinks on it when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. Hits the tray and the drinks go flying. Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger. Guess who they land on. Half of them were all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED, I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) Luckily he was cool about it came back and we talked, we joked about it he rest of the flight. When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me…. guess that’s a good thing right? Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them in sparkling water and jack and cokes. OOPS!!
