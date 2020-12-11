Como ya es costumbre, The Game Awards dio a conocer los mejores juegos de video del año, esta vez en una ceremonia que se llevó a cabo de manera virtual. ‘The Last of Us Part II’ fue elegido como juego del 2020.

Los nominados fueron evaluados bajo el criterio de expertos en la industria del entretenimiento virtual, por lo cual es posible que muchos fanáticos se hayan quedado sin ver algunos de sus títulos favoritos en la lista de ganadores.

‘The Last of Us Part II’, además de ser el juego del año, arrasó con otros siete premios: Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Diseño de Audio, Mejor Acción/Aventura, Mejor Interpretación, Mejor Logro en Accesibilidad y Mejor Actuación (Laura Bailey – Abby).

Este juego, dirigido por Neil Druckmann, fue un lanzamiento exclusivo para PlayStation 4. Según MeriStation, Golden Joystick Awards también galardonó al juego como título del año.

Los jugadores tuvieron también la posibilidad de elegir un título, el cual fue para esta edición ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, producción que también ganó en la categoría de Mejor Dirección de Arte.

Ahora bien, el popular ‘Among Us’ fue triunfador en las categorías de Mejor Juego para Celular y Mejor Juego Multijugador. Además, los desarrolladores anunciaron un nuevo mapa para 2021.

El terror se hizo presente con ‘Phasmophobia’, que se llevó el galardón de Mejor Juego Debut. Esta obra de terror psicológico solo es compatible en PC y entra en la categoría de cooperación en línea.

‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ también pisó fuerte en la jornada de condecoraciones. Se llevó los premios por Mejor Banda Sonora y Música y Mejor RPG.

No podía faltar el premio para el Mejor Juego de Peleas, categoría en el que un clásico se llevó el primer puesto: ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’.

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ celebró el premio por Mejor Juego de Simulación y Estrategia.

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’ sorprendió al llevarse el galardón de Mejor Juego de Deportes y Carreras.

Como Mejor Juego Familiar quedó ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’, uno de los favoritos de Nintendo. Hubo quienes quisieron que este fuera el Juego del Año.

‘Hades’ triunfó como Mejor Juego de Acción. Este título también fue reconocido como Mejor Juego Independiente.

‘Tell me Why’ ganó en Juegos para Impactar. En Mejor Juego Constante ganó ‘No Man’s Sky’. En Mejor Apoyo de la Comunidad triunfó ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’.

 

 