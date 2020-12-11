green

Como ya es costumbre, The Game Awards dio a conocer los mejores juegos de video del año, esta vez en una ceremonia que se llevó a cabo de manera virtual. ‘The Last of Us Part II’ fue elegido como juego del 2020.

Los nominados fueron evaluados bajo el criterio de expertos en la industria del entretenimiento virtual, por lo cual es posible que muchos fanáticos se hayan quedado sin ver algunos de sus títulos favoritos en la lista de ganadores.

‘The Last of Us Part II’, además de ser el juego del año, arrasó con otros siete premios: Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Diseño de Audio, Mejor Acción/Aventura, Mejor Interpretación, Mejor Logro en Accesibilidad y Mejor Actuación (Laura Bailey – Abby).

Este juego, dirigido por Neil Druckmann, fue un lanzamiento exclusivo para PlayStation 4. Según MeriStation, Golden Joystick Awards también galardonó al juego como título del año.

The Last of Us Part II wins Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards! Congratulations, @Naughty_Dog 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S7UIcmezCl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 11, 2020

Los jugadores tuvieron también la posibilidad de elegir un título, el cual fue para esta edición ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, producción que también ganó en la categoría de Mejor Dirección de Arte.

We are so honored to see #GhostOfTsushima win Best Art Direction and the Player’s Voice award at #TheGameAwards! We are grateful for the incredible support this year, and so proud of our team’s hard work! Thank you so much to everyone, and congratulations to every winner tonight! pic.twitter.com/dhp6XgJpT6 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 11, 2020

Ahora bien, el popular ‘Among Us’ fue triunfador en las categorías de Mejor Juego para Celular y Mejor Juego Multijugador. Además, los desarrolladores anunciaron un nuevo mapa para 2021.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP – A new map coming early 2021 ☀️ Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more? But don’t forget about those Impostors lurking around… pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

El terror se hizo presente con ‘Phasmophobia’, que se llevó el galardón de Mejor Juego Debut. Esta obra de terror psicológico solo es compatible en PC y entra en la categoría de cooperación en línea.

We just won Best Debut game! Thank you everyone for the support. We never thought the game would come this far! https://t.co/lcOdxc8QhZ — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) December 11, 2020

‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ también pisó fuerte en la jornada de condecoraciones. Se llevó los premios por Mejor Banda Sonora y Música y Mejor RPG.

No podía faltar el premio para el Mejor Juego de Peleas, categoría en el que un clásico se llevó el primer puesto: ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’.

Thank you to all the Kombatants for voting at the @TheGameAwards for #MKUltimate as the Best Fighting Game of the 2020! pic.twitter.com/N5Alr8zNjY — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) December 11, 2020

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ celebró el premio por Mejor Juego de Simulación y Estrategia.

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’ sorprendió al llevarse el galardón de Mejor Juego de Deportes y Carreras.

Be the G.O.A.T in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2! 🐐 Go bigger than ever before in #THPS with an epic roster of pro skaters, online multiplayer, and a whole lot more! AVAILABLE NOW on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/nv9okPWG9D — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) September 4, 2020

Como Mejor Juego Familiar quedó ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’, uno de los favoritos de Nintendo. Hubo quienes quisieron que este fuera el Juego del Año.

Animal Crossing New Horizons debió ganar juego del año 😒(ok no, pero pero 👉🏼👈🏼) Prácticamente ayudo a simular una segunda vida y olvidarnos por unos momentos de la pandemia #GameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/W3SmjPwHBj — Paul Banda (@PulBanda) December 11, 2020

‘Hades’ triunfó como Mejor Juego de Acción. Este título también fue reconocido como Mejor Juego Independiente.

El ganador a mejor juego de acción es para: #HadesGame | #TheGameAwards Felicidades a #HadesGame 🎉 ¡Síguenos para saber de las noticias más recientes sobre videojuegos!👾 pic.twitter.com/HL7m3dfnsg — GG News (@GGNews5) December 11, 2020

‘Tell me Why’ ganó en Juegos para Impactar. En Mejor Juego Constante ganó ‘No Man’s Sky’. En Mejor Apoyo de la Comunidad triunfó ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’.