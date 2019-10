View this post on Instagram

Spotify launches an original music app for kids— Spotify is launching a new app called Spotify Kids that's meant to provide a safe space for kids to explore and listen to music. The app, which launches today in Ireland, includes around 6,000 tracks, all of which have been curated by editors at Spotify. For "younger kids," the app will be limited to things like Disney soundtracks, songs about dinosaurs, and children's stories. If parents set the app up for an "older kid," then it will add pop hits from artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars. Though make no mistake, Spotify has designs on spreading the service to other global markets. It requires a Premium Family plan to use. The app is immediately available today in Ireland on iOS and Android, but is rolling out to all markets, the company says.