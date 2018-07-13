También hay una pancarta gigante que dice “construye puentes, no muros”, en alusión a la propuesta en campaña que hizo Donald Trump para frenar el paso de inmigrantes.

Los organizadores de la marcha estiman que en la plaza se encuentran alrededor de 100.000 personas, el doble de lo esperado, aunque no ha salido un tasado oficial. Los helicópteros sobrevuelan la protesta y la policía mantiene el orden entre los simpatizantes de Trump, que son muy pocos, y el río de manifestantes, informa CBS News.

La reportera Haley Joelle Ott de CBS está en el lugar de los hechos y ha recogido varios testimonios de los asistentes que aseguran que son “proamérica – antiTrump”.

A continuación compartimos algunas de las imágenes de la marcha.

Mini-Trump Baby balloon makes an appearance at protest in London's Parliament Square. "He's still full of hot gas," protester says @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sBBDg2sh2U — Haley Joelle Ott (@haleyjoelleott) July 13, 2018

Hundreds of protesters set off down London's Regent Street protesting US Pres Trump's visit to UK @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/vQZC47ztbr — Haley Joelle Ott (@haleyjoelleott) July 13, 2018

"We are pro-America, anti-Donald Trump," a protester told CBS News reporter @haleyjoelleott, who is on the ground in London where thousands of people converged to demonstrate against President Trump during his visit to the U.K. https://t.co/lZzqm9QxnF pic.twitter.com/Xp9MQNy8FD — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2018

Mini-Trump Baby balloon paraded in London anti-Trump protest. People holding it wearing jumpsuits saying "TRUMP BABYSITTER" @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/yJGHmC43wL — Haley Joelle Ott (@haleyjoelleott) July 13, 2018

Hundreds gather at the Women's March- led protest against U.S. Pres Donald Trump's visit to U.K. pic.twitter.com/A95JgLo8Tk — Haley Joelle Ott (@haleyjoelleott) July 13, 2018