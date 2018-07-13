También hay una pancarta gigante que dice “construye puentes, no muros”, en alusión a la propuesta en campaña que hizo Donald Trump para frenar el paso de inmigrantes.

Los organizadores de la marcha estiman que en la plaza se encuentran alrededor de 100.000 personas, el doble de lo esperado, aunque no ha salido un tasado oficial. Los helicópteros sobrevuelan la protesta y la policía mantiene el orden entre los simpatizantes de Trump, que son muy pocos, y el río de manifestantes, informa CBS News.

La reportera Haley Joelle Ott de CBS está en el lugar de los hechos y ha recogido varios testimonios de los asistentes que aseguran que son “proamérica – antiTrump”. 

A continuación compartimos algunas de las imágenes de la marcha.