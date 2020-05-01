View this post on Instagram

10 points if you can spot my kitty in this pic 🐱 my darlings I hope that you realise today you are already stronger than you were yesterday, infact we get stronger with every day that passes – we survive more, learn more, understand more and feel more. The toughest of situations build the strongest people and that’s what’s happening to us all right now. We are learning, growing and changing, adjusting our lives and mindset in order to survive this changing world. It’s not about how many knock backs you take but abou your ability to get back up and keep trying that counts 🙏🏼 #keepcalmandcarryon #gains #veganbodybuilding #bicepsworkout #strongereveryday