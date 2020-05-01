La mujer de 32 años de edad manifestó en el diario Mirror que no se ha enfermado de un resfriado o gripe desde hace tres años, cuando comenzó a tomar estos batidos, los cuales contienen la esperma de su pareja.
“Encontré un método alternativo gratuito y vegano para estimular el sistema inmunológico del cuerpo. Es mejor consumir el semen lo más fresco posible para obtener la mayor cantidad de nutrientes y beneficios”, aseguró la influencer en el impreso.
Kiss, de igual manera, señaló en el rotativo británico que confía más en este tipo de bebidas naturales que en los productos fabricados por las diferentes empresas farmacéuticas, ya que tienen demasiados químicos.
A pesar de que no hay evidencia médica de que el consumo de esperma pueda prevenir enfermedades, la entrenadora personal indicó en el diálogo con Mirror que estos licuados pueden evitar que una persona se contagie con el COVID-19.
“Es solo otro remedio natural, pero completamente gratuito. Incluso, no es necesario tener novio. Simplemente, pueden preguntarle a un amigo que esté sano. La mayoría de la gente piensa que estoy bromeando, pero la verdad es que quiero marcar la diferencia. Por eso, estoy compartiendo esta receta”, concluyó en este mismo medio.
Las declaraciones de Kiss, por otro lado, generaron todo tipo de comentarios positivos y negativos en las diferentes redes sociales. Según el Servicio Nacional de Salud británico, los tratamientos caseros no son recomendables para combatir el virus.
Hasta el momento, en el Reino Unido se han reportado 27.510 muertes asociadas al coronavirus y 178.684 casos de contagio diagnosticados, siendo una de las naciones más golpeadas por la pandemia en Europa.
10 points if you can spot my kitty in this pic 🐱 my darlings I hope that you realise today you are already stronger than you were yesterday, infact we get stronger with every day that passes – we survive more, learn more, understand more and feel more. The toughest of situations build the strongest people and that's what's happening to us all right now. We are learning, growing and changing, adjusting our lives and mindset in order to survive this changing world. It's not about how many knock backs you take but abou your ability to get back up and keep trying that counts 🙏🏼 #keepcalmandcarryon #gains #veganbodybuilding #bicepsworkout #strongereveryday
When did you last go to the gym? 💪🏼One week ago I was rushing around buying bikinis and getting my nails done before a quick gym session to catch a flight to the Maldives for some rest and relaxation on a private island – today we're banned from travelling and stuck in lockdown from the pandemic where literally every part of our lives and daily routine has changed. I have always looked forward to the routine and structure of going to the gym everyday, grabbing a green tea and picking up some fresh fruit and veggies for dinner on the way home. Hopping on the train to go shopping on Oxford Street, going for a pamper or walking my dogs in the woods – every freedom and routine that I had not so long ago I no longer have now. Change, adaptation and progress is fundamental to survival, do not waste your time and energy fighting what is out of your control, instead look for positive and healthy ways to switch your routine and overcome all obstacles in your path. Amidst all of the chaos and confusion a new way of life has already begun and we shall all be stronger and healthier once we overcome it 🙏🏼 Have faith and hold on my darlings #changeisgood #growthmindset #switchitup #overcomingobstacles #noexcuses
