Day 1 at Magic Kingdom: It was SO MAGICAL!! We have missed being “home” and it felt so amazing to be back in the parks again! The crowds were pretty low and wait times were low! We walked onto everything, including space mountain x2, except 7 dawarfs where we wait about 20 minutes. Everyone was wearing masks and social distancing is strongly enforced! We felt incredibly safe and feel like Disney is doing a fantastic job! I could get used to the “new Disney”! Tomorrow will be Animal Kingdom! 🎉 Goodnight to all from Animal Kingdom Lodge! #disneyworldorlando #disneytrip #magickingdom #greatfirstday #confessionsofamagicalmom