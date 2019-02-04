View this post on Instagram

BIG NEWS! I want you to be the FIRST to know about my new denim collection, Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara exclusively online @walmart 🎉🎊 😍 This has been an incredible opportunity to design my dream denim wardrobe. The perfect jean jacket. ✔️ The softest tees. ✔️The sexiest, best-fitting 👖 that lifts your booty. ✔️ And all of the little details like cute beading to add just a little something extra. ✔️✔