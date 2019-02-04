Contrario a lo que muchos podrían pensar, las prendas de la colección Sofía Jeans By Sofía Vergara son accequibles para muchas personas, pues sus precios compiten con los de marcas de alcance masivo como H&M o Zara.
En la categoría de jeans, se pueden conseguir diseños ‘skinny’, de talle alto, a rayas o con apliques brillantes por un promedio entre 22 y 30 dólares (unos 69 mil y 93 mil pesos, aproximadamente).
También te puede interesar
Además de pantalones, la línea de Sofía ofrece chaquetas (en promedio de 30 dólares), blusas, camisetas y faldas con valores muy similares que, al igual que los jeans, prometen ser para todas las formas y estilos.
A continuación, algunas imágenes que ‘la Toti’ ha compartido en Instagram de la colección que se vende en Walmart.
View this post on Instagram
BIG NEWS! I want you to be the FIRST to know about my new denim collection, Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara exclusively online @walmart 🎉🎊 😍 This has been an incredible opportunity to design my dream denim wardrobe. The perfect jean jacket. ✔️ The softest tees. ✔️The sexiest, best-fitting 👖 that lifts your booty. ✔️ And all of the little details like cute beading to add just a little something extra. ✔️✔
View this post on Instagram
And did I mention that it's available in sizes 0 to 20 exclusively online @walmart 🎉🎉🎉 This collection is designed to make you look and feel your best. It's for everybody and every body. 💃💃💃 Be sure to share your selfies on Instagram with #SofiaJeans so I can see how good your 🍑 looks in your Sofia Jeans. Because I know it will. ♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️ xx SV
View this post on Instagram
THE SOFIA-NAMED AFTER YOURS TRULY 👖👖👖 The Sofia Ankle Jean is my inspiration for the entire Sofia Jeans brand @walmart. What would I do without the perfect skinny jean?!? You can wear these 24/7, morning to night, with flats or heals, and at home or out to dinner. It truly is the most dynamic jean in our collection (and looks pretty perfect with the Eye Burst tee!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ LOS SOFIA JEANS- NOMBRADOS POR TU QUERIDA SOFIA 👖👖👖 El Sofia Ankle Jean es mi inspiración para toda la marca de Sofia Jeans @walmart. ¿Qué haría sin los skinny jeans perfectos? Tu puedes llevar Estos 24/7, de la mañana a la noche, con zapatillas, o con tacones, para estar en casa o para salir a cenar. Realmente es el jean más dinámico de nuestra colección (¡y se ve perfecto con la camiseta Eye Burst!)
View this post on Instagram
MEET THE MARGARITA Named after my beautiful momma! I’ll be wearing the Margarita Denim skirt all Spring long. When i started to design my jean collection for @walmart, I knew we HAD to have a skirt. I wear mine with sneakers or sandals during the day and change into heels at night which i keep in my purse (why do you think I carry such huge bags!?! 👛🤪 swipe right to see how great it looks on every body! 👉🏻⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ CONOCE A LA MARGARITA ¡Nombrada después de mi bella mamá! Usare la falda Margarita Denim durante toda la primavera. Cuando comencé a diseñar mi colección de jeans para @walmart, supe que una falda era NECESARIA. Yo acompaño la falda con zapatillas o sandalias durante el día y por la noche me cambio a tacones que ya llevo en mi bolso (¿por qué crees que llevo bolsos tan grandes?!! 👛🤪 Desliza ala derecha para ver que bien se ven en todas! 👉🏻
Comentarios