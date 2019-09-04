En la mencionada instantánea, Lucy Vives aparece completamente desnuda al lado de una cortina, mientras sostiene un libro encima de su cabeza y desfila para la fotógrafa colombiana Melissa Cartagena.
No obstante, la joven prefirió censurar uno de sus pezones, pues estos eran muy notables en la imagen, e Instagram podría eliminar la publicación por su contenido erótico.
“A veces extraño mi cabello, pero tengo tendencia a aferrarme a cosas que murieron hace mucho tiempo”, fue una parte del reflexivo mensaje que acompañó la sugestiva fotografía.
"No molesten más": Jessi Uribe, sobre su divorcio; aclara si tiene algo con Paola Jara
"Sientes que nada va a cambiar": Justin Bieber, sobre drogas, fama y malas decisiones
¿RCN quedó “tú tranquilo” con el ‘rating’ de su noticiero tras cambios que hizo?
Comparan a Khloé Kardashian con Michael Jackson por aparente retoque en su nariz
Y agregó: “¡Es lunes y estoy muy agradecida por la vida y por todos ustedes, en la gran cantidad de oportunidades y proyectos que se están gestando. Todo ha valido la pena y siempre será así, sí mantienes la brújula cerca”.
“Esto es muy lindo”, “anatomía perfecta”, “gracias por hacer mi lunes mejor. Usted es fuerza”, “súbela sin censura, que no te dé miedo”, fueron algunos de los mensajes que le dejaron en la publicación.
A continuación, la fotografía de Lucy y algunos comentarios de sus seguidores:
View this post on Instagram
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna
Comentarios