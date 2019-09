View this post on Instagram

LGBTQ people will never be erased. The Trump administration filed a petition with the Supreme Court to allow employers to be able to fire employees based on Sexual Orientation & Sexual Identity. The Justice Department’s amicus brief says that its on Congress to amend Title VII to cover anti-gay & trans discrimination, should it choose to do so. “Congress has amended other statutes expressly to cover sexual-orientation discrimination, and it remains free to do the same with Title VII,” says the bigoted fucked up brief our President and his fucking terrible VP & Attorney general filed last Friday. “But until it does, this Court should enforce the statute as it is written.” THIS is insane. 2020 is coming up and let’s not take our eyes off all our down-ballot races so we can elect people to end this insanity. Oral arguments on this case start on October 8th. 📸 by @davis.bates for @gaytimes gown by @richardquinn styled by @alibstyle