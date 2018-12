Miss World | 2018 . Our 68th Miss World is:. . Vanessa Ponce de Leon. . Vanessa representative of Mexico is crowned on the world’s biggest stage by her predecessor 2017 Miss World, Manushi Chhillar. The Miss World Final attracts a global TV audience of one billion viewers worldwide. When combined with its social media and website, Miss World has reached more than two billion people in the run up to the final. . Vanessa is an open water scuba diver; she also enjoys playing volleyball, painting and ultimate Frisbee. Her favourite TV show is ‘Downton Abbey. HUGE CONGRATULATIONS… . #missworld #mw2018 #mwo #mw2018sanya #mw2018china #missmundo #mexico

