Everyone deserves a safe and inclusive community. The Highest Hopes Foundation is beyond excited to join forces with @glsen, the first of many alliances to come. Together we will give kids the support they need to create student-led LGBTQ clubs (aka GSAs) in schools across America ❤️🌈 glsen.org/panic

