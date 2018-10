View this post on Instagram

Photos of soccer superstar #CristianoRonaldo and #KathrynMayorga have just been released and Las Vegas police are reopening a criminal investigation against Ronaldo. Mayorga says that she was raped by Ronaldo at the Palms in 2009 and was convinced to accept $375,000 and sign a nondisclosure agreement, but has now filed a new lawsuit to void the agreement. #q1069vegas