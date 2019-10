View this post on Instagram

On 2008 I told to myself that 2010 is going to be my year by doing opening of my first restaurant and to make it as worldwide successful brand. Thank you Mithat Abim and Ferit Abim… 2011 – 2012 – 2013 – DUBAI – ABU DHABI 2016 Instagram has played a very important role in my success . Thank you Instagram. – 2017 Miami / Doha – 2018 New York. To be successful is hard but to keep it continuously is even harder . Always keep your targets and work for it as nothing is impossible.Just keep working working and working…My aim is so clear to be doing opening in all around the world. Wishing you all a happy new year 2019 . May this new year bring warmth,happiness, joy and peace to you and your family.#saltbae #saltlife #salt