UPDATE: @EganBernal suffered a crash on stage 1 of #VoltaCatalunya103 in the final 3 KMs.

A medical examination by the Team’s doctor post stage has confirmed minor bruising and abrasions, but has cleared him to continue racing in tomorrow’s stage 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ql9TDaOU9B

— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 18, 2024