Sin ninguna verificación, algunos internautas afirmaron que esa foto había sido filtrada por Anonymous, grupo de ciberactivistas que reapareció hace poco asegurando que expondría públicamente los crímenes que ha cometido la policía de Mineápolis, a raíz de la muerte de George Floyd.
Esa imagen en realidad es una creación de la artista británica Alison Jackson, quien la dio a conocer en 2016, poco antes de que Trump ganara las alecciones presidenciales de su país, informó Gizmodo.
Para ese montaje, Jackson usó un modelo y lo maquilló para que luciera casi igual al mandatario, de ahí que se produjera tanta confusión, indicó el medio.
En la cuenta de Instagram de la británica se puede ver la supuesta foto de Trump desnudo y un video del proceso para llegar a ese resultado, lo que confirma que la imagen es solo una obra artística.
Ambos contenidos puede verlos a continuación:
