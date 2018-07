These kids are always playing around 😂😂😂😂 #neymarchallenge Cisco never go to the restroom 😂😂 Tags: #gku #gkunion #GKpreviews #keeper #gkuniverse #goalkeeperworld #goalkeeperlife #KeeperUniverse #goalkeepersdoitbest #goalkeeper #gksharing #gkpost #dailygoalkeeper #gkgloves #goalkeepers #goalkeepernation #goalkeepertraining #goalkeepercoach #instagoalkeeper #GoalkeeperStation #wpsl #soccer #coach #gkunion #teambigcat #campreact

A post shared by Palm Coast Florida Elite SA (@floridaelitepc_keepers) on Jul 6, 2018 at 6:52am PDT