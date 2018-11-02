El ama de llaves fue la persona que encontró a la modelo inconsciente en su bañera el 29 de octubre cuando se disponía a realizar sus labores domésticas, indicó TMZ, el medio especializado en celebridades.
En la escena no se encontraron elementos que pudieran hacer suponer que su muerte se trató de un homicidio; sin embargo, se esperan los resultados de la autopsia para determinar la causa de su muerte, reveló el mismo medio.
Mandy Blank es conocida por ganar el Campeonato Mundial de Fisicoculturismo en 1999, siendo la competidora más joven que lo había conseguido hasta ese momento.
También te puede interesar
También fue reconocida por la revista ‘Bodybuilding and Fitness’ por tener los glúteos más grandes de todos los tiempos, rescató TMZ.
Su reputación la llevó a ser la entrenadora personal de actores como Jared Leto, Mickey Rourke y Matt LeBlanc.
Estas son algunas fotografías de Mandy Blank en su cuenta de Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
As A WOMAN, “I want to look good naked. And that goes for the rest of my existence” ——————————————————— ⚡️THE CREATION OF BLANK BODY!⚡️ The Blank Body Programs CLICK IN MY BIO TO SIGN UP!! ———————⚡️——————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #detoxprogram #pinupgirl #waistline #workout #workoutroutine #workoutprograms #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
View this post on Instagram
⚡️TEMPLE TIME SUNDAY! ⚡️ We gotta get up and rejoice in our bodies, with one BIG SWEAT! The shrill, the soar and the 💦 SWEAT! It will set you free from all the worry, stress, anxiety and pains you feel, I make it my NUMBER ONE, and my soul mate, 1st priority & 1st step to becoming my greatest self! We’re all here to be, to BE UNREAL! ————————-⚡️—————————- #BLANKSTAWARRIOR #BELIEVE #mandyblank #mandyblankfitness #woman #leader #warrior #goddess #entrepreneur #billions #love #latrainer #goddesses #ootd #art #artist #Blanksta #theartistway #blessings #bornthisway #manifest #godisawoman #entrepreneurs #dreamscometrue4thosewhobelieve 🥛
View this post on Instagram
⚡️THE BLANK BODY FAT BURNER⚡️ “ We have a 15 minute window of opportunity “ and then maybe it’s lost. The AM WORKOUT. It’s a proven fact and something I’ve gone by for 25 years to improve my stamina, endurance and the ability of staying flexible in my body and agile as the years have passed. ⚡️FASTED FAT BURNING CARDIO ⚡️ The 🔑 to success Thee morning workout is a lot like breakfast in that it gets your metabolism going. Simply because you step into your FAT BURNING RELIGION. The fat burning religion is apart of becoming a BLANKSTA, I coach you to understand that there is no easy way out, it takes diligent work and self-discipline to achieve the body that you desire, consistency is the key 🔑to getting there! MORNING CARDIO will set you free from feeling tired, unmotivated and will set you free to (receive) life time goals ahead! ⚡️THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR WOMAN⚡️ Fasted Cardio builds your heart muscles, stamina, endurance, mood setter, more clarity, genius creation occurs and abilities come to the surface. The (15 minute window ) is VITAL! You must get on the machine and start sweating just after you wake up, my advise get to the gym ASAP! Have a morning ritual of egg whites & avocado PROTEIN & FAT if you miss the AM WINDOW. Otherwise go for the fasted cardio BLANK BODY METHOD weight loss inquires. Watch your energy burst and boost like never before. 😉 😉 😉 Giving you sustaining REAL RESULTS! ———————-⚡️—————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
Comentarios