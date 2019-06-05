La joven, que empezó a viajar con sus padres desde muy pequeña, desbancó a James Asquith, de 24 años, como la persona más joven en visitar cada país de este planeta, informó Forbes. En esa lista no se incluyen territorios que no han sido reconocidos como Estados, como por ejemplo Palestina y Taiwán.
En entrevista con esa revista, Lexie aseguró que sus papás le inculcaron la importancia de exponerse “a todos los estilos de vida en el mundo” y que eso tuvo un gran impacto para ser la persona que es actualmente. “Siempre he tenido curiosidad sobre los estilos de vida de otras personas y cómo ellas encuentran la felicidad”, explicó.
Esta viajera también le comentó al medio que en un principio su propósito no era romper un récord, sino simplemente viajar y disfrutar al máximo. Ella solo pensó en esa idea en 2016, cuando cumplió 18 años: en ese entonces ya había visitado 76 países y, además se preparaba para tener un año sabático.
View this post on Instagram
OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD🌍🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning 🎉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Sobre cómo ha financiado su aventura, la joven indicó a Forbes que para el primer año y medio utilizó el dinero que había ahorrado hasta ese momento. Luego, ella empezó a trabajar en la agencia de viajes de su familia y a conseguir contratos con marcas reconocidas para ahorrar aun más plata.
“Siempre supe que quería tomarme un tiempo libre para viajar, así que he trabajado en todos los empleos que he encontrado, y he ahorrado desde los 12 años”, añadió.
Ella, además, contó que usa varios trucos para economizar sus viajes: investiga a profundidad para “encontrar las mejores ofertas”, usa millas para sus vuelos, se hospeda en lugares económicos y trata de gastar lo menos posible en el tiempo que no está viajando. Para esto último, ella vive con sus padres, no tiene deudas estudiantiles y tampoco gasta su dinero “en posesiones materiales innecesarias”.
A continuación puedes ver algunas fotos de los viajes de Lexie:
View this post on Instagram
Motorcycle adventures through the Canadian Rockies 🇨🇦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It rained, it shined, we ran out of gas on the side of the highway and we had the time of our lives😆 my brother @meat_iomc is a part of a motorcycle club and they have chapters throughout North America. At first I was a little hesitant to call up some people I’ve never met and come stay in their home to explore a place I’ve never been. But wow. Just wow. People are so unbelievably kind! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s a pro travel tip: if you want to travel somewhere but don’t have a lot of money, think about your family’s friends, friends of friends. Any distant connections you might have anywhere in the world. Then put yourself out there & ask if you can come visit. Chances are you’ll find yourself being welcomed like family with home cooked meals and once in a lifetime experiences. How about that, eh? #alberta #weekendwarriors
View this post on Instagram
Misunderstood creatures 🐍 I honestly did a terrible job planning my trip in Sri Lanka. I usually try to get away from cities and tourist traps to get a more authentic feel for the country I’m visiting. Choosing the path less traveled can occasionally/inevitably lead to unexpected complications, wasted time and frustration. Sometimes we miss once in a lifetime opportunities. Sometimes our experiences don’t live up to the expectations we created in our minds. And that’s to be expected! Being able to accept that things didn’t go the way you wanted them to and making the best of it anyway is a really important life lesson traveling has taught me. This photo reminds me that even mistakes can result in something beautiful & unexpected
View this post on Instagram
A glimpse into the colourful tradition and culture of Pakistan✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Islamabad was how gorgeous and stylish the women are. I really wanted wear some of their beautiful clothes while traveling here which is why I was so excited to go shopping with @anushaesays . She helped me find this shalwar kameez which is the tradition trousers and long shirt that are commonly worn in South Asia. We later found this amazing headdress in a little shop in Karimabad when the whole @cpicglobal gang played dress up for an hour😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Side note to all the Pakistani ladies: Is this called a tribal kuchi headpiece? I forgot to ask the shopkeeper & I would love to know more about it!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @fearlessandfar
View this post on Instagram
This was one of the top 5 craziest adventures of my life! After riding like maniacs on the top of our 15 passenger van through the Karakoram Mountains for countless hours we arrived at the launching point. We switched into these 4×4 rock crawling land rovers and ascended up the aptly named “most dangerous road in the world”. The local driver swerved recklessly around loose gravel corners with heart pounding 500+ ft. drops to the left. After nearly 3 hours of that, we arrived at the starting point for the hike to Fairy Meadows. Our group quickly fell into different paces which gave us time to feel even more secluded in the deep wilderness of Northern Pakistan. We hiked up roughly 2500 ft. as the sun set on the little Swiss cabins we would sleep in that night. The temperature dropped rapidly. All our bodies were acting funny because of the altitude. The 10 of us huddled around the common room stove sharing stories and stretching our deliciously sore muscles. ‘Twas a day & night that I’ll never forget ✌🏼#pakistandiaries
View this post on Instagram
Miscalculating risk since ‘98 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over the past few years I’ve developed an affinity for offbeat places. And its been rewarding me nearly every step of the way. Places like Venezuela have been written off by the average traveler as somewhere that’s too dangerous to travel. That’s a logical conclusion to reach given what we see on the news but it’s an underestimation of the genuine kindness within real Venezuelan people. I’ll always remember this trip as one of my all time favorites🖤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by @fearlessandfar
View this post on Instagram
Roasting marshmallows over the DOOR TO HELL 🔥 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Last week I was camping in the middle of nowhere with @fearlessandfar & a bunch of drunk Russian speaking men. Being fed way too much food from the kindest locals and running around this pit of fire was definitely one of the most epic & memorable nights of my life. No one really knows how Darvaza Crater was created but it’s been burning for over 40 years. Its such a fitting addition to this otherwise mysterious landscape. Have you ever seen anything like this before?? 🤯 #Turkmenistan
View this post on Instagram
Landed on Tatooine 👽💫 It's been strange visiting a place I didn't think I would genuinely like & enjoy so much. I love surprises though and this experience has me wondering what other expectations I hold that I could be wrong about too! Most common phrases the last four days have been "How is this real?" and "Are you kidding me!" Can’t wait to show you guys more photos from my trip to Libya 🇱🇾
View this post on Instagram
I traveled alone for almost 5 months last year. I had so much time to learn how to be comfortable with myself in uncomfortable situations. It opened up so many opportunities for me to do things and meet people I wouldn’t have if I was traveling with other people. I definitely think traveling alone is something that every person should do once in their lives because its such a powerful catalyst for personal growth. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That being said, there’s nothing more fun than traveling with people you love. The stoke you share with someone when you finesse a crazy situation or get to an incredible view is out of this world. I have so many memories that no one else will ever be able to relate to because I was alone which is really special but with Brynn, for example, it’s different. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’ve been creating travel memories for a long time & it’s taken our relationship to a deeper level. I’m grateful we’ll get to remember all these indescribable moments when we’re old. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Do you prefer traveling solo or with friends?
View this post on Instagram
By far the most-asked question: HOW DO I PAY FOR MY TRAVELS?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m don’t have a trust fund, or big sponsors, or a sugar daddy. It basically boils down to three main points – hard work, consistent saving, and smart spending. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I started working multiple jobs and saving everything I’ve earned since I was 12 years old. I’ve worked in everything from commercial painting to professional chauffeuring to freelance photography and blogging to managing at my mom's travel agency. I’m fortunate to be able to structure my work schedule in a way that accommodates my travels because my bosses are flexible and I also work for myself. In addition to taking on all these work opportunities, almost all of my finances go into my travels. I rarely buy nonessential material possessions. I don’t spend money on fancy clothes or shoes – I still wear clothes I’ve had since middle school. I’m also fortunate enough to still live at home so my monthly expenses are very low. And when it comes to spending money on travel, I always look for the best deals and book ahead of time. As I mentioned, my amazing mom has a travel agency she’s owned for over 30 years. So I’m able to grab awesome savings on flights and hotels because my mom has worked in the travel industry for so long. To be honest, my family’s business has been my secret weapon to keeping my costs down and I couldn’t have done this without their support of my dream. But each step has come by my own blood, sweat, and tears too. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So with hard work, consistent saving, and smart spending, I’m now within a few months of accomplishing my goal. If you’re utterly committed to your goals, it’s amazing what can get done when you’re focusing all your energy on it.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes I like to think about what’s happening right now in all the places I’ve ever been, simultaneously. Like a split screen in my mind of all the people rushing around in cars and planes. Mundane buildings in crowded cities and isolated beaches on faraway islands. All the different angles of sunsets and sunrises. There’s so much energy flowing everywhere, constantly. It’s kind of a weird concept to think about but it’s reality and it’s happening all around us. Everyone you’ve ever met is experiencing the world in this very moment through completely different eyes. The thought makes what’s going on in my life seem so small in comparison to the big picture. It’s crazy that we’re all these little interconnected beings roaming around this planet and somehow we all feel so alone sometimes. Imagine if you could see the world from every single person’s point of view at the same time; even for a second. What would that look like?
View this post on Instagram
I will never forget these moments🌿 This mountain gorilla’s eyes were dark brown and her ears looked just like mine. She sat shoulder to shoulder with me, bumping my face with the stems she was eating. I watched her fingertips wrap around the branches and heard her teeth chewing. It was so surreal to be in their presence, especially since we share 98% of the same DNA. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This was by far one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had. For anyone that’s heard the stigma that Africa is dangerous and scary to travel through, it’s not true at all! Everyone I met on this trip was so welcoming and eager to make a change in the way the world views their country so they’re extra helpful in every way they can be. Definitely don’t sleep on Rwanda!
View this post on Instagram
This might be my favorite Icelandic hot pot. First we were greeted by friendly horses, crossed a little bridge over a massive waterfall to a hot spring nestled atop the falls. We covered our bodies in mud and boiled ourselves until the cool air was very appreciated. The sun began setting vibrantly around 10:30 pm and lasted for hours. These are the moments that last a lifetime #iceland #hotpot #waterfalls #dronephotography
Comentarios