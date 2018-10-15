De acuerdo con Mirror, Andreas cree que los vampiros no son solo un cuento de ficción, sino que “de hecho, caminan entre nosotros”. Él está tan convencido de esto, que incluso, dice él, a veces duerme en un ataúd para “conectarse con las almas de los muertos”.
Citado por el diario inglés, el hombre manifestó que su vida cambió gracias a una revelación en un sueño. Supuestamente, la figura de Vlad Drăculea, un guerrero con gusto por la sangre y por salvajes castigos contra sus enemigos, se le apareció una noche y le pidió expandir su mensaje:
“Hace cuatro años, vino a mí en mis sueños. Estaba en una cámara oscura y me llamaba ‘mi hijo’. No creo que sea su descendiente, pero sí me eligió para transmitir su mensaje y sus tradiciones a las nuevas generaciones”.
También te puede interesar
Actualmente, Andreas es el líder electo del Ordo Dracul, un grupo que dice haberse formado cuando asesinaron a Drácula, en 1476. Según el relato del hombre, los miembros de esta comunidad no beben sangre a la fuerza, sino que tienen varios donantes a los que llaman ‘cisnes negros’.
Andreas aseguró que hay tantos voluntarios que les ofrecen su sangre a los ‘vampiros’, que estos ni siquiera tienen que salir a buscarlos.
Añadió que si bien hay algunos riesgos para la salud de tomar sangre humana, él y su comunidad tratan de que la transferencia sea lo más segura posible.
Estas son algunas fotos de Andreas, quien en su vida cotidiana se desempeña como diseñador de moda:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for being part of my journey in this century ☺🖤 #vampire #vampires #strigoi #witch #witchcraft #traveling #travelromania #goth #gothic #dracula #bathory #city #oldcity #medieval #fantasyart #club #music #transylvania #blood #bloodlust #brancastleromania #brancastleofficial #brancastle🏰 #ordodracul #castelulbran #draculacastle
View this post on Instagram
” #occultism is the science of #energy ; and #occult #meditation is based on mental activity in receiving, wielding and directing energy.” — A. Bailey
A post shared by Andreas Bathory (@vampires_romania) on
View this post on Instagram
#darkmoon #blessings ⛧♥🍷 #vladtheimpaler #vladtepes #castle #targoviste #vampire #vampires #strigoi #witch #witchcraft #traveling #travelromania #goth #gothic #dracula #bathory #city #oldcity #medieval #fantasyart #club #music #transylvania #blood #bloodlust #brancastleromania #brancastleofficial #brancastle #ordodracul
View this post on Instagram
Night and day are again of equal length and in perfect equilibrium – dark and light, masculine and feminine, inner and outer, in balance. But we are again on the cusp of transition and from now the year now begins to wane and from this moment darkness begins to defeat the light. Blessed Mabon to all my pagan friends! 🍁 #mabon #pagan #witchcraft #vladtheimpaler #vladtepes #castle #targoviste #vampire #vampires #strigoi #witch #witchcraft #traveling #travelromania #goth #gothic #dracula #bathory #city #oldcity #medieval #fantasyart #club #music #transylvania #brancastleromania #brancastleofficial #brancastle #ordodracul
A post shared by Andreas Bathory (@vampires_romania) on
View this post on Instagram
My #winter #cold #vampirehome Waiting the #guests and the #night
A post shared by Andreas Bathory (@vampires_romania) on
View this post on Instagram
A lot of #bloody #history behind the walls #vladtheimpaler #vladtepes #castle #targoviste #vampire #vampires #strigoi #witch #witchcraft #traveling #travelromania #goth #gothic #dracula #bathory #city #oldcity #medieval #fantasyart #club #music #transylvania #blood #bloodlust #brancastleromania #brancastleofficial #brancastle #ordodracul
View this post on Instagram
‘In the end we are alone. And there is nothing but the cold, Dark.. Eternity’ #darkness #dark #eternal #eternity #vampire #vampires #bloodlust #blood #draculacastle #brancastle #transylvania #travelromania #lestat #bathory #goth #vampiresromania
A post shared by Andreas Bathory (@vampires_romania) on
View this post on Instagram
#celebrating the #immortality at #brancastle #draculacastle #transylvania with @williamallanlavey And @mycomnia #strigoi #witch #witchcraft #traveling #travelromania #goth #gothic #dracula #bathory #city #oldcity #medieval #transylvania #blood #bloodlust #brancastleromania #brancastleofficial #brancastle🏰 #ordodracul #castelulbran #walk #witchesofinstagram #witchy #blackmagic #blood
Comentarios