View this post on Instagram

On the cover: Human corona. Mikey Wright at Off The Wall.⠀ ⠀ Features inside the new TSJ shed light on a rivermouth sandbank in equatorial Africa, the swamps and inlets of Florida, and a foundational headland on the East Coast of Australia. The pitfalls of modern surf forecasting, the mind-space of a slab-hunting fireman, and the irreverent outputs of artist Paul McNeil mark other points of conference.⠀ ⠀ Hit the link in bio to subscribe today.⠀ ⠀ Cover photograph by Zak Noyle (@zaknoyle).