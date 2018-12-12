El director ejecutivo de Apple, Tim Cook, publicó la fotografía en su cuenta de Twitter, y resaltó tanto el trabajo de Noyle, como su versatilidad para usar la cámara de un iPhone en el momento exacto en el que están cayendo miles de gotas de agua reflejadas por el brillo del sol.

“Amando la portada de la última edición de Surfers Journal #ShotoniPhone Zak Noyle captura el arte y el atletismo de surfear. ¡Nos hace querer cazar una ola por nuestra cuenta!”.

De acuerdo con Cult Of Mac, en la fotografía aparece Mikey Wright, un surfista profesional que acompaña a Noyle en cada expedición por la isla de Oahu en Honolulu, Estados Unidos.

The Surfers Journal utilizó la imagen para la portada de la edición de diciembre y también la publicó en su perfil oficial de Instagram.