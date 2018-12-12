El director ejecutivo de Apple, Tim Cook, publicó la fotografía en su cuenta de Twitter, y resaltó tanto el trabajo de Noyle, como su versatilidad para usar la cámara de un iPhone en el momento exacto en el que están cayendo miles de gotas de agua reflejadas por el brillo del sol.
Loving the cover of the latest @SurfersJournal — #shotoniphone. @ZakNoyle captures the artistry and the athleticism of surfing. Makes us want to catch a wave of our own! 🏄 https://t.co/K1AVbgeD34 pic.twitter.com/HX5QeN72vr
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2018
“Amando la portada de la última edición de Surfers Journal #ShotoniPhone Zak Noyle captura el arte y el atletismo de surfear. ¡Nos hace querer cazar una ola por nuestra cuenta!”.
De acuerdo con Cult Of Mac, en la fotografía aparece Mikey Wright, un surfista profesional que acompaña a Noyle en cada expedición por la isla de Oahu en Honolulu, Estados Unidos.
The Surfers Journal utilizó la imagen para la portada de la edición de diciembre y también la publicó en su perfil oficial de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
On the cover: Human corona. Mikey Wright at Off The Wall.⠀ ⠀ Features inside the new TSJ shed light on a rivermouth sandbank in equatorial Africa, the swamps and inlets of Florida, and a foundational headland on the East Coast of Australia. The pitfalls of modern surf forecasting, the mind-space of a slab-hunting fireman, and the irreverent outputs of artist Paul McNeil mark other points of conference.⠀ ⠀ Hit the link in bio to subscribe today.⠀ ⠀ Cover photograph by Zak Noyle (@zaknoyle).
