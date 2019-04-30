Vladimir Padrino es el ministro de Defensa del régimen de Maduro. Esto fue lo que trinó Bolton: “La FANB (Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana) debe proteger la constitución y al pueblo venezolano. Debería respaldar a la Asamblea Nacional y las instituciones legítimas contra la usurpación de la democracia”.

. @vladimirpadrino : The FANB must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people. It should stand by the National Assembly and the legitimate institutions against the usurpation of democracy. The United States stands with the people of Venezuela.

El tuit de Bolton se suma al del senador estadounidense Marco Rubio, que dijo: “Es el momento para que oficiales militares en #Venezuela cumplan con su juramento constitucional y defiendan al legítimo presidente interino @jguaido en este esfuerzo por restablecer la democracia. Pueden escribir la historia en horas y días venideros”.

After years of suffering freedom is waiting for people of #Venezuela. Do not let them take this opportunity from you.

Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government.

Do not allow this moment to slip away. It may not come again

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019