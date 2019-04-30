Vladimir Padrino es el ministro de Defensa del régimen de Maduro. Esto fue lo que trinó Bolton: “La FANB (Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana) debe proteger la constitución y al pueblo venezolano. Debería respaldar a la Asamblea Nacional y las instituciones legítimas contra la usurpación de la democracia”.

El tuit de Bolton se suma al del senador estadounidense Marco Rubio, que dijo: “Es el momento para que oficiales militares en #Venezuela cumplan con su juramento constitucional y defiendan al legítimo presidente interino @jguaido en este esfuerzo por restablecer la democracia. Pueden escribir la historia en horas y días venideros”.

Personas protestando cerca de La Carlota

Artículo relacionado

Ráfagas de fusil y un herido, saldo parcial de la grave situación en Caracas

Por su parte, el secretario de Estado del gobierno de Trump Mike Pompeo también se manifestó al respecto en su cuenta de Twitter: