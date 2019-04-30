Vladimir Padrino es el ministro de Defensa del régimen de Maduro. Esto fue lo que trinó Bolton: “La FANB (Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana) debe proteger la constitución y al pueblo venezolano. Debería respaldar a la Asamblea Nacional y las instituciones legítimas contra la usurpación de la democracia”.
.@vladimirpadrino: The FANB must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people. It should stand by the National Assembly and the legitimate institutions against the usurpation of democracy. The United States stands with the people of Venezuela.
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 30, 2019
El tuit de Bolton se suma al del senador estadounidense Marco Rubio, que dijo: “Es el momento para que oficiales militares en #Venezuela cumplan con su juramento constitucional y defiendan al legítimo presidente interino @jguaido en este esfuerzo por restablecer la democracia. Pueden escribir la historia en horas y días venideros”.
After years of suffering freedom is waiting for people of #Venezuela. Do not let them take this opportunity from you.
Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government.
Do not allow this moment to slip away. It may not come again
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019
Por su parte, el secretario de Estado del gobierno de Trump Mike Pompeo también se manifestó al respecto en su cuenta de Twitter:
Today interim President Juan Guaido announced start of Operación Libertad. The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated. #EstamosUnidosVE
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 30, 2019
Comentarios