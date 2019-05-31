La información la entregó James Cervera, jefe de la policía local: “Tenemos 11 víctimas muertas en el lugar, seis víctimas adicionales trasladadas a hospitales” de la zona. El atacante fallecido era un empleado municipal, detalló.

El tiroteo ocurrió justo después de las 4:00 de la tarde hora local, cuando el hombre armado entró en uno de los edificios del complejo municipal de Virginia Beach y “de inmediato comenzó a disparar indiscriminadamente contra todas las víctimas”, dijo Cervera.

Entre los heridos se encontraba un oficial de policía, que fue salvado por su chaleco antibalas.

El edificio donde se realizaron los disparos en Virginia Beach, una ciudad en la costa este, a unos 320 kilómetros al sureste de Washington, albergaba las oficinas de obras públicas y servicios públicos de la ciudad.