La información la entregó James Cervera, jefe de la policía local: “Tenemos 11 víctimas muertas en el lugar, seis víctimas adicionales trasladadas a hospitales” de la zona. El atacante fallecido era un empleado municipal, detalló.

El tiroteo ocurrió justo después de las 4:00 de la tarde hora local, cuando el hombre armado entró en uno de los edificios del complejo municipal de Virginia Beach y “de inmediato comenzó a disparar indiscriminadamente contra todas las víctimas”, dijo Cervera.

Entre los heridos se encontraba un oficial de policía, que fue salvado por su chaleco antibalas.

El edificio donde se realizaron los disparos en Virginia Beach, una ciudad en la costa este, a unos 320 kilómetros al sureste de Washington, albergaba las oficinas de obras públicas y servicios públicos de la ciudad.

BREAKING VIDEO: People being rushed out of Virginia Beach Municipal Center after shooting with multiple victims; FBI responding pic.twitter.com/9Z5QryTjcM — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) May 31, 2019

BREAKING VIDEO: Police responding to possible active shooter situation at Virginia Beach Municipal Center pic.twitter.com/L1ty5eLI02 — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) May 31, 2019

People are now leaving at least one of the municipal buildings after the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/VwZcMwfiTk — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) May 31, 2019

Public works @CityofVaBeach employee tells they were sitting at their desk on the 3rd floor when all of a sudden gunshots sounded. Said they saw woman in stairwell injured badly. @WAVY_News #757Alert pic.twitter.com/YUFCwf9pHh — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 31, 2019