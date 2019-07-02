View this post on Instagram

“So pretty much in my every day life I tend to express my freedom through my fashion – it’s like my voice because I don’t like to say too much I like to leave everything open for interpretation. Thankfully i don’t really have to fight for my freedom but for those who do I definitely speak out and continuously rock out for them hoping to inspire the next girl like me. Activism to me is pushing the agenda of staying true to yourself and keeping it G (genuine) – I feel like if I continue to showcase and spread my message/story it’ll reach the masses. Activism is a group effort to keep it simple especially for social change more people should start within before getting involved imo – lots of biased/ skewed beliefs due to social media – start at home! If your words aren’t coming from the heart or a reliable source (not twitter!) who are you helping? Women like me young and old give me the hope to continue the fight for our freedom as dark skin women in the world! #BlackGirlsROCK” – Trydryn Scott