We would like to sincerely apologize to Jordyn Woods and our followers and for the social media post that was shared on our platform yesterday that may of offended anyone either directly or indirectly. We believe that all hair types are beautiful especially natural hair we did not want to hurt or offend anyone with our post but just intentions are not enough. Because of our emphasis on wigs and extensions the inclusion of “bad hair” was a very poor choice of words and insensitive, we sincerely apologize, this is a subjective phrase and we never wanted to target or insult anyone who chooses not to wear our products. Regardless of this apology it is unacceptable and we recognize this and will do better. We are deeply sorry to Jordyn and to anyone who was upset by the caption and post regardless of intentions we are striving to continuously expand our product lines so we can provide products that are suited for all hair types, textures, lengths and shades. We will strive to do better and be more mindful of sharing uplifting and positive content as it is never our intention to insult or attack anyone. Thank you all for bringing this to our attention and allowing us to address this with you all. Much Love