La estadounidense no tuvo reparos en salir a la tarima con su hija en brazos, a quien estaba alimentando en ese preciso momento. La pequeña llevaba unas braguitas verdes por encima de su pañal, además de unos auriculares con los que protegía sus oídos del fuerte sonido del evento.
También te puede interesar
Martin por otro lado, llevaba puesto un pequeño bikini dorado brillante y su melena estaba totalmente suelta. La mujer caminó totalmente segura sobre la pasarela, sonriente y orgullosa, como se vio en un video publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de la revista.
Después de que su acción se volviera viral, la modelo compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una nota del Daily Mail titulada:
“Modelo camina por la pista de trajes de baño de Sports Illustrated mientras amamanta a su hija de cinco meses”.
Y ante este titular, ella lanzó un contundente mensaje para que la lactancia sea visto como algo natural:
“No me puedo creer que sea titular junto a mi hija por hacer algo que hago todos los días. Es cuanto menos algo totalmente aleccionador e increíble. Estoy muy agradecida de poder compartir esta imagen y este mensaje y espero que se normalice la lactancia y que también se muestre que las mujeres podemos hacerlo todo. Pero para ser sinceros esto no tendría que ser noticia”.
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there… I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
Ante la controversia que esto provocó, la revista hizo su pronunciamiento mediante su portal:
“Fue totalmente espontáneo (…) Vi al bebé de Mara durmiendo tranquilamente y tomando el pecho, así que le pregunté que si quería desfilar y continuar amamantándola (…)Ella me dijo: ‘Oh Dios mío, ¿de verdad? ¿Estás segura?’ Y yo le respondí que sí, absolutamente, y que además me encantaba la idea de que Mara siguiera dándole el pecho incluso debajo de los focos y que resaltase la mujer tan increíble y preciosa que es”, confesó MJ Day, editora del medio.
Comentarios