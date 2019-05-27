A pesar de que esta no es la primera vez en la que la hermosa joven ha retado a la censura de la plataforma, sí es una de las imágenes más sugerentes que ha publicado, pues en una ocasión compartió una foto de su torso desnudo y ella misma cubrió los pezones.
Sin embargo, ahora publicó una fotografía en la que aparece usando un pantalón y una chaqueta (holgados) de color amarillo, y debajo lleva una blusa verde transparente que dejó al descubierto (casi por completo) sus pechos.
En el post que acompaña la imagen, la también modelo confesó que este es su nuevo regreso a la plataforma, y a la vida, pues siente que ha estado desconectada en varios aspectos, aunque en medio de su lejanía estuvo trabajando en algunos proyectos.
Esta es la imagen que compartió Vives, quien también aseguró que está viviendo una etapa de reflexión en Colombia:
hey beauties! i know im still technically on ghost mode.. but bloods starting to pump through this all again and it feels nice to be excited about all i wanna share. so hi, hello, my name is lucy🤘🏽go get to know some real shit about me online @thisbitchmagazine ‘s website• interview is up! im also here to briefly announce that after much deliberation and hibernation, our podcast premiers this summer. ive been absent for several months for a snowball effect of reasons.. but there’s too much going on in the world to be silent, there’s a lot of beautiful and impactful work to do, things to learn and brain scramble to share with you all. y’all been around through my ups, downs and back arounds. im grateful n fucking excited to be back and smashing your lives with my angry feminist bullshit. hang in there y’all, there must remain unity in political times of chaos. im in colombia, thinking about the year we’ve had in the US and feeling some type of way. but it is, regardless the beginning of a lot.. @joellegrace @serena.ish @styleprovoking
