Win TWO seats on our PRIVATE KISS JET & join us as we travel to one of our final shows on the KISS: End of the Road World Tour!

Donate now to fly with us on our jet PLUS two Ultimate VIP ticket packages with exclusive access!

Donate To Win at: https://t.co/2QtkadbWzJ… pic.twitter.com/Jt6YggiMer

— KISS (@kiss) October 23, 2023