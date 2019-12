View this post on Instagram

More than 40 years after #Grease‘s release, #JohnTravolta and #OliviaNewtonJohn are back as Danny and Sandy. 😍❤️ . . . . #cute #love #goals #perfect #stylish #girl #amazing #inspiration #beautiful #photooftheday #fashioninsta #streetstyle #beach #bestoftheday #flowers #fashionpost #fashionable #fashionblog #babies #style #gorgeous #balcony #baby #fashion #dress #babe #vouge_official