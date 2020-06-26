En Instagram, Jari Jones compartió un carrusel de fotos en los que se le ve feliz abriendo una botella de champaña con el enorme cartel de la marca en el que su cara es protagonista detrás.
La modelo de la campaña agradeció la oportunidad, que espera se convierta en un símbolo “de esperanza y amor durante este momento” en el que los movimientos antirracistas en Estados Unidos tomaron fuerza y muchos no dejan por fuera a la comunidad trans negra con el lema ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’.
Para Jones este logro es un honor que le da placer porque pudo sentarse en su “imagen más auténtica y presente de un cuerpo que con demasiada frecuencia ha sido demonizado, acosado, hecho sentir feo e indigno e incluso asesinado”.
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . – Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
La apuesta de Calvin Klein, sin embargo, tuvo también detractores, a quien Jari también dedicó unas líneas en su cuenta de Instagram: “Viene con el territorio, supongo. Se trata de mostrarle al mundo que los negros, los trans, los gordos pueden ser celebrados, amados y empoderados públicamente”, escribió al lado de una imagen con algunos de los mensajes de odio que ha recibido, pero que no borran la importancia de su trabajo ni las palabras de apoyo que también le han enviado y le recuerdan que “valemos la pena”.
REVEALING THE UGLY : Learning today that though this ride will be such a blessing from the universe , god and the ancestors , there are things and people, miserable behind computer and phones screens that will try to suck out every ounce of joy I have left in my body. It comes with the territory I guess. It comes with showing the world that Black folks, that Trans folks , that Fat folks can be celebrated and loved and empowered publicly. I’m practicing self love everyday , I’m practicing boundaries everyday , I’m practicing balance everyday to armor myself for this fight but I know it’s gonna be a tough road ahead but like my queer trans ancestors belived, the people and the community and the youth I’m doing all this for ….are worth the mental ass kicking!!!!! Today I pull from the strength of @alokvmenon @huntythelion @tessholliday @luhshawnay @andrejworldwide @watchshayslay @ihartericka @aaron___philip @fatfemme and all of those who hold my heart strings , that have gone through mental and maybe sometimes physical ass kickings, but stayed resilient , so that I could reach this point today. Thank you for your words that are holding me today. Thank you for your words that are wiping the blood off my lip today. Thank you for your words that are allowing me to smile through the punches. Thank you for your words that remind me that we are worth it. . . #translivesmatter #blacklivesmatter . . #transgender #trans #blacklivesmatter #diversity #marginalized #thisisamerica #freedom #blacklivesmatter #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel ##plussizemodel #bodypositive #transmodel #revolution #liberation #newyork #editorialphotography #editorial #photography
Además de Jones, la marca incluyó a otros ocho modelos ‘queer’ en la campaña que promueve con el #PROUDINMYCALVINS, entre los que están la estrella brasileña Pabllo Vittar, la ‘youtuber’ Chella Man, la artista pop Gia Woods y el actor de ‘13 Reasons Why’ Tommy Dorfman, de acuerdo con CNN.
