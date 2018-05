BREAKING: Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in talks to portray Mysterio in the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel! The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his roles in films such as “Donnie Darko”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “October Sky”, “Zodiac”, “Source Code”, “Nightcrawler”, and “End of Watch” among other films. Gyllenhaal almost played Spider-Man himself when Tobey Maguire suffered a back injury before filming “Spider-Man 2”. As for Mysterio, the villain was first introduced in 1964 as illusionist Quentin Beck, who used his powers of deception to commit numerous crimes and give Spider-Man a real headache. So, thoughts on this? Are you excited to see Mysterio as Spidey’s next big screen villain? Do you like Gyllenhaal for the part? Let me know below! #marvel #mcu #spiderman #spidermanhomecoming #spidermanhomecoming2 #mysterio #quentinbeck #jakegyllenhaal

