Who’d have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don’t forget to grab your issue this week, link in bio. I’m honoured & thankful. But what’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference! 👊🏾

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on Nov 5, 2018 at 8:55pm PST