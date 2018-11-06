“No puede ser, ¿en serio?”, fue lo primero que preguntó Elba al enterarse de que sería el galán que aparecería en la portada de la edición especial de People.
Good morning from People’s #SexiestManAlive, @IdrisElba. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cuXjuAHhRG
— People (@people) November 6, 2018
“Miré al espejo, me revisé y dije: ‘bueno, sí estás algo sexi hoy’. Pero para ser honesto, fue una buena sensación, una buena sorpresa. Sin duda, un impulso al ego”, añadió.
Who’d have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don’t forget to grab your issue this week, link in bio. I’m honoured & thankful. But what’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference! 👊🏾
A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on
Idris Elba tiene dos hijos, una mujer de 16 años y un niño de 4, ambos de relaciones pasadas. Actualmente está comprometido con Sabrina Dhowre, una modelo de 29 años.
En su carrera como actor se destacan, entre muchos, sus papeles en las películas ‘Avenger: Infinity War’, ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ y ‘RocknRolla’.
A continuación, algunas fotos de su cuenta de Instagram, seguidas de varias reacciones de seguidores de la revista People a la elección de este año:
The Berlin film festival. I’ve been to this festival once as an actor and yesterday got the opportunity to be there as a 1st time director. Yardie was well received by the audience. I was really encouraged by the acceptance of culture and “foreign language” in Berlin. Never stop telling stories. Never feel the need to dilute culture in the name of wide success.
A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on
The secret is out. I want YOU to be my Valentine. And yes, you can pound my yams. But can you steal my heart? Enter at the link in my bio or go to omaze.com/idris for YOUR chance to steal my heart. It’s all to support W.E. Can Lead, an incredible cause that empowers and educates girls throughout Africa. 🌹
A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on
