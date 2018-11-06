“No puede ser, ¿en serio?”, fue lo primero que preguntó Elba al enterarse de que sería el galán que aparecería en la portada de la edición especial de People.

“Miré al espejo, me revisé y dije: ‘bueno, sí estás algo sexi hoy’. Pero para ser honesto, fue una buena sensación, una buena sorpresa. Sin duda, un impulso al ego”, añadió.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

Chris Evans al lado de un Capitán America

La imagen que disparó rumores sobre el que podría ser el próximo Capitán América

Idris Elba tiene dos hijos, una mujer de 16 años y un niño de 4, ambos de relaciones pasadas. Actualmente está comprometido con Sabrina Dhowre, una modelo de 29 años.

En su carrera como actor se destacan, entre muchos, sus papeles en las películas ‘Avenger: Infinity War’, ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ y ‘RocknRolla’.

A continuación, algunas fotos de su cuenta de Instagram, seguidas de varias reacciones de seguidores de la revista People a la elección de este año:

Instagram @people