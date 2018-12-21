Aunque su larga cabellera cae sobre su pecho, este no cubre por completo su seno, por lo que incluso se alcanza a ver parte de su pezón. En esta foto, la modelo y psicóloga en formación también deja ver los tres tatuajes que tiene en su perfil izquierdo.
Lucy acompañó esta imagen con un texto donde reflexiona sobre el papel de la mujer en la sociedad y cómo ella rompe con los estereotipos que se han creado alrededor de él.
La modelo comienza hablando sobre su colegio, donde soportó burlas y críticas por su aspecto. A pesar del matoneo, ella dice que forjó su carácter para no dejarse intimidar.
“La piel gruesa no se moldea fácilmente, y la intimidación me enseñó a reírme de mí misma, [a] tomarme la vida menos en serio. No me podía cortar las orejas porque a las personas no les gustaban, no me iba a depilar las cejas porque a las personas no les gustaban y no iba a ponerme a llorar mientras todos se reían”.
La famosa continúa su texto hablando de que creció en una cultura machista y que allí se esperan varias cosas de la mujer: que tengan buenos modales, que sean tranquilas y sumisas, y que vivan completamente para sus esposos e hijos.
Lucy añadió que si bien ha sido criticada por ser opuesta a todo lo anterior, ella no se desvive por esos comentarios. Además, agradeció haber podido ser la portada de 2 revistas para hombres durante este año “con la esperanza de que lentamente podamos redefinir esa palabra: Mujer”.
Gracias a su foto y su mensaje, Lucy recibió varios comentarios positivos con los que resaltaban que está “hermosa” y que es “una inspiración” para muchas mujeres.
A continuación puedes ver la imagen y, en seguida, algunos comentarios que los internautas le dejaron:
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
