Aunque ya en el documental de Netflix Gaga confesó que siempre ha admirado a la ‘Reina del pop’, la enemistad que fans y prensa han vendido por años quedó completamente disipada con el detrás de cámaras de su sesión en la fiesta, y el resultado final.

En el video que circula en redes sociales, las dos cantantes unen sus frentes y se miran fijamente, casi como si se fueran a dar un beso. Sin embargo, y a juzgar por lo que dicen, el fotógrafo no captó el instante.

Lo que sí capturó su lente fue a Madonna abrazando a Gaga, mientras ella sostiene su premio. La toma logra un contraste entre el fondo y atuendo blanco de la intérprete de ‘Like A Virgin’, con el vestido negro de la cantante de ‘Shallow’.

The 91st Academy Awards were filled with historic firsts and emotional moments, from @blackpanther‘s Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler becoming the first black women to win in their respective categories (Costume Design and Production Design) to @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper’s stirring performance of their award-winning song “Shallow.” After the event, the biggest names in #Hollywood celebrated at “The Party,” entertainment mogul @guyoseary and @madonna’s famed after-party, where there is a strict ban on social media posts. TIME partnered at the event with the artist and photographer JR—a 2018 #TIME100 honoree—for an exclusive look at last night’s winners and partygoers. See more pictures at the link in bio. Photograph by @jr for TIME

