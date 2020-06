View this post on Instagram

#MetallicaMondays takes a trip back to 1999! We dug through the dusty, old VHS tapes in @larsulrich’s vault to uncover Live in Bogotá – May 2, 1999, which happens to be the first gig we ever played in Colombia. The show will premiere at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can’t join us tonight, don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch the show on-demand whenever you want on our YouTube channel. 🇨🇴