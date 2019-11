View this post on Instagram

Elvis and Ellen on now @theellenshow Mahalo mama mahalo nui loa Happy Halloween everyone Love u. Watch my show tomorrow please. I’m so proud of it and that’s rare SEE. On Apple TV+. Also MANANALU launches today. It’s been along road. It’s my personal war on single use plastics. Even if u live a strong clean life They are still making this shit and it has to stop. No more plastic bottles. Bring your own bottle. If not here’s an option. Aluminum 💯 recyclable my goal is to make those big companies change. stop the plastic welcome them to aluminum for water No box water It’s still plastic. aloha j