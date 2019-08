View this post on Instagram

POWER OF YOUNG HOLLYWOOD 2019: Camila Cabello's strategy in life is "Fake it ’til you make it." When she came to the U.S. from Cuba in 2003, she didn't speak any English. Still, she wowed her teacher with her unflappable confidence. As her mom Sinuhe remembers, “the teacher came to me and said, ‘She’s not gonna have any problem.’” At the link in bio, Cabello defends Taylor Swift, slams Trump, makes peace with Fifth Harmony, and opens up about falling in love. (📸: @heatherhazzan)