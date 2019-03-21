La compañía Regent Seven Seas, especializada en cruceros de lujo, es la dueña de este crucero, el cual estará en la ciudad amurallada para que los viajeros conozcan su llamativa arquitectura, informó el diario La República.
Dicha embarcación pesa 54.000 toneladas y tiene capacidad para 738 pasajeros. Cuenta con múltiples actividades a bordo para entretenimiento nocturno y diurno, como clases de cocina, spa, piscina y salón de juegos, entre otros, destaca ese diario económico.
Todas las suites cuentan con balcón privado, un gran vestidor y baño de mármol. La joya de la corona es la Regent Suite, una habitación de 360 metros cuadrados con vistas de 270 grados y un spa de uso exclusivo, señala El Economista.
La zona de la piscina del Seven Seas Explorer se construyó con materiales nobles, como son la teca, la piedra natural y el mármol. Además, el nuevo Spa del Seven Seas Explorer ofrece aguas terapéuticas con vistas al mar. El Spa está rodeado por una cubierta de teca y una zona de relax, donde los viajeros pueden recibir los diversos tratamientos de belleza y salud, agregó el portal citado.
Según conoció La FM, los viajeros que van a bordo de esta embarcación pagaron por una habitación entre 90.000 y 150.000 dólares, 277.429.500 pesos y 462.382.500 pesos respectivamente.
Aquí, algunas fotografías y videos del Seven Seas Explorer.
