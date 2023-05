In a May 8 message to all members, APA President CA Ed Sicher wrote, “There is only one person who has the power and authority to recognize the value of your contributions and demonstrate respect for your need for work-life balance. That person is Robert Isom, @americanair CEO.” pic.twitter.com/jbS2Pp9m2b

— Allied Pilots (@AlliedPilots) May 9, 2023