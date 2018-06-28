El único ‘escarabajo’ del Education First que no fue incluido en el grupo de 8 corredores para el Tour de 2018 fue Julián Cardona.

De resto, completan la formación: Pierre Roland (FRA), Simon Clarke (AUS), Sep Vanmarcke (BEL), Tom Scully (BEL), Taylor Phiiney (EE.UU.) y Lawson Craddock (EE.U.).

El Tour empezará el sábado 7 de julio y además de Rigoberto Urán y Daniel Felipe Martínez (tercero en la Vuelta a California), ya han sido confirmados otros colombianos como Nairo Quintana (Movistar) y Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step).

“The objective is quite simple. We start the race trying to win the Tour de France." – #PinkArgyle CEO @Vaughters.

More from the big boss, head director @wegelius, and our #Tour2018 eight. Here: https://t.co/gDlXv3oXVq pic.twitter.com/STNj5KyRtE

— EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale (@Ride_Argyle) June 28, 2018