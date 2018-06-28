El único ‘escarabajo’ del Education First que no fue incluido en el grupo de 8 corredores para el Tour de 2018 fue Julián Cardona.

De resto, completan la formación: Pierre Roland (FRA), Simon Clarke (AUS), Sep Vanmarcke (BEL), Tom Scully (BEL), Taylor Phiiney (EE.UU.) y Lawson Craddock (EE.U.).

El Tour empezará el sábado 7 de julio y además de Rigoberto Urán y Daniel Felipe Martínez (tercero en la Vuelta a California), ya han sido confirmados otros colombianos como Nairo Quintana (Movistar) y Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step).