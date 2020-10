Habemus breakaway! After 55 km of attacks, 8 riders lead the race with 3 minutes advantage: Ganna, Puccio (IGD), Tratnik (TBM), Hagen (LTS), Conti (UAD), Restrepo (ANS), Carretero (MOV) and Zardini (THR). #Giro pic.twitter.com/uF9lAuQcGQ

— Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) October 7, 2020