🎙️ @eliaviviani: "Novara is the first goal. Novara . It’s like a one-day race today, because it’s the first sprint stage of the Giro and the focus needs to be all on this one, because, as you know, if you start well, it’s going to be a good Giro".

Powered by @eolo_it #Giro pic.twitter.com/ohamv6JrDJ

— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 9, 2021