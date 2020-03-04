green

El elenco del que son estrellas el colombiano Esteban Chaves y los británicos Adam y Simón Yates confirmó en su web que no tendrá acción hasta el 22 del presente mes debido a que no puede garantizar que sus integrantes no se contagien del virus porque son de distintos países y se dificulta implementar controles en sus desplazamientos.

Aparte de París-Niza y Tirreno-Adriático, el Mitchelton decidió no tomar la partida en las siguientes competiciones: Strade Bianche (hombres y mujeres), Gran Premio Industria (hombres), Ronde van Drenthe (mujeres), Danilith Nokere Koerse (mujeres), Milán-San Remo (hombres) y Trofeo Alfredo Binda (mujeres).

Esta medida se suma a la anunciada por el conjunto holandés Jumbo-Visma, que no intervendrá este fin de semana en las carreras de un día del norte italiano (lugar de Europa con más contagiados) Strade Bianche y Gran Premio Industria, programadas para sábado 7 y domingo 8 de marzo, respectivamente.

Acá, los anuncios de cada equipo:

STATEMENT: Mitchelton-SCOTT position regarding COVID-19. Following extensive discussions, we have made the decision to withdraw our teams from the next period of racing, regardless of the individual Government Regulations in place. More details 👇https://t.co/nV8lbx0eG4 — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) March 4, 2020