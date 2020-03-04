El elenco del que son estrellas el colombiano Esteban Chaves y los británicos Adam y Simón Yates confirmó en su web que no tendrá acción hasta el 22 del presente mes debido a que no puede garantizar que sus integrantes no se contagien del virus porque son de distintos países y se dificulta implementar controles en sus desplazamientos.
Aparte de París-Niza y Tirreno-Adriático, el Mitchelton decidió no tomar la partida en las siguientes competiciones: Strade Bianche (hombres y mujeres), Gran Premio Industria (hombres), Ronde van Drenthe (mujeres), Danilith Nokere Koerse (mujeres), Milán-San Remo (hombres) y Trofeo Alfredo Binda (mujeres).
Esta medida se suma a la anunciada por el conjunto holandés Jumbo-Visma, que no intervendrá este fin de semana en las carreras de un día del norte italiano (lugar de Europa con más contagiados) Strade Bianche y Gran Premio Industria, programadas para sábado 7 y domingo 8 de marzo, respectivamente.
Acá, los anuncios de cada equipo:
STATEMENT: Mitchelton-SCOTT position regarding COVID-19.
Following extensive discussions, we have made the decision to withdraw our teams from the next period of racing, regardless of the individual Government Regulations in place.
More details 👇https://t.co/nV8lbx0eG4
— Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) March 4, 2020
Team Jumbo-Visma decide not to participate in Italy this weekend
🗣 @RichardPlugge: “Together with the management of our team, I am constantly considering and acting in the interest of the health and working conditions of our riders and staff members"
— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) March 4, 2020
Comentarios