View this post on Instagram

So, I did a thing on Friday January 11 2019. I was able to check it off of my bucket list! #januhairy has finally come and I was able to do my first vivid armpit color! I first saw it in 2013 and I've wanted to do it ever since… 6 years later my vivid pit dreams came true! Lol. #axillaryhair #unicornarmpithair #pithairdontcare #beyourownunicorn #jpms #pulpriothair #curtainsmatchthedrapes #naturalist #feminist #beautiful #doctoredlocks #donaldscottnyc #theunicorntribe #lol #girlpower