A pesar de que la mayoría de mujeres depila frecuentemente esta zona de su cuerpo (así se irrite, pique o la depilación las esclavice), hay otras que no tienen problema alguno en lucir estos vellos sin incomodarse, y ahora lo podrán hacer con mucho más estilo.
Laura Jackson es la mujer que creó el movimiento ‘Januhairy’, que consiste en que ellas dejen crecer el vello de sus axilas como protesta, una forma para que las mujeres se acepten tal y como son, además de romper con los estereotipos de perfección que tanto aquejan a la población femenina.
Pero hubo quienes lo llevaron más lejos y tiñeron sus vellos, a esto se le llamó ‘Unicorn armit hair’. Este estilo en poco tiempo se ha robado todas las miradas y varias chicas se atrevieron a mostrar sus axilas tinturadas en Instagram.
Aquí algunas fotografías:
View this post on Instagram
So, I did a thing on Friday January 11 2019. I was able to check it off of my bucket list! #januhairy has finally come and I was able to do my first vivid armpit color! I first saw it in 2013 and I've wanted to do it ever since… 6 years later my vivid pit dreams came true! Lol. #axillaryhair #unicornarmpithair #pithairdontcare #beyourownunicorn #jpms #pulpriothair #curtainsmatchthedrapes #naturalist #feminist #beautiful #doctoredlocks #donaldscottnyc #theunicorntribe #lol #girlpower
View this post on Instagram
Red armpits rocks!! #coloredpits #hairygirls #hairygirl #hairypits #hairypitsdontcare #coloredarmpits #dyedpits #dyedarmpits #feminist #feminism #loveyourself #loveyourbody #dontcare #wecandoit #love #bodyhair #armpitshair #armpitselfie #armpitsexy #underam #underarmpic #redpits #red #armpithair #freeyourpits #ladypits @naturalbeautyio
View this post on Instagram
Nova Moda ! Para quê cortar ? 👀🤦🏾♂️😚😂 _____________________________________________ #love #followback #instagramers #socialsteeze #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #girl #sovaco #coloredarmpits #instacool #carryme #follow #colorful #style #armpit
View this post on Instagram
На что только люди не идут, чтобы украсить себя. Сейчас набирает обороты тренд "выкрашенные подмышки"😒. Они выступили на смену ярким волосам на голове. Все оттенки радуги в подмышках заполонили просторы Сети. Флэшмоб набирает обороты. Девушки (а иногда к ним присоединяются и парни) с удовольствием делятся результатами своего нестандартного окрашивания под хэштегом #dyedpits («окрашенные подмышки»). Некоторые из пользователей уже записали обучающие мастер-классы по нестандартному окрашиванию в два, три, а то и во все пять оттенков. Друзья, подскажите, как вы относитесь к этому тренду? 1✅Мир сошел с ума. 2✅Почему бы и не украсить подмышки в цвет радуги? Это необычно) 3✅Предпочитаю гладкие подмышки без разукрашек. 4✅Я только за натуральность. Вообще не понимаю, зачем их нужно брить или красить. Главное – чистота! Или пишите свои впечатления от данного тренда.
