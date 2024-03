Are regular sunglasses the same as eclipse glasses? (No!)

Can you still enjoy the eclipse without eclipse glasses? (Yes!)

As you prepare for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, here are some key tips to safely enjoy this extraordinary celestial event. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8a6dCuQR5f

— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) February 26, 2024