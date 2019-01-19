View this post on Instagram

That’s a wrap! The kids are tucked out after spending an afternoon with @goodmorningamerica capturing our miracle! Check it out tomorrow morning on the 2nd hour of GMA!! #fostercare #singlefostermom #thisisfostercare #chooselove #momlife #fosterlove #fostertoadopt #adoption #mightymamasbyadoption #adoptionrocks #fostermama #fostering #fosterbaby #thisisus #fostercareis #itsworthit #lovemakesafamily #gma