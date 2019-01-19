Ante esa dificultad, Katie se dio cuenta de que adoptar era la mejor opción para ella, y el 25 de mayo de 2017 le dio la bienvenida al pequeño Grayson, quien actualmente tiene 2 años. “Tan pronto lo vi en el hospital, me enamoré. Es muy tranquilo y dulce”, aseguró la mujer a Good Morning America, de ABC News.

Un mes después de adoptar Greyson, a Katie le avisaron sobre una niña que necesitaba un hogar. Sin pensarlo, ella hizo los trámites para adoptarla y llevó a su casa a la pequeña Hanna, indicó el medio.

Al llegar, Katie observó el brazalete de nacimiento de la menor y notó que el nombre de la madre era muy similar al de la mujer que dio a luz a Grayson. Como era un nombre poco común, ella empezó a sospechar que tal vez los pequeños eran hermanos biológicos, agregó el portal.

Para salir de la duda, Katie observó los documentos médicos de ambos menores y, ante las coincidencias, ordenó un examen de ADN. ABC News señaló que así fue como comprobó que ambos tenían la misma madre biológica.

El pasado 28 de diciembre, la mujer adoptó oficialmente a Hanna (quien en este momento tiene un año de edad) y ahora espera poder hacerse cargo de la hermana menor de los niños. Esa pequeña tiene apenas 5 meses de edad, concluyó el medio.

Estas son algunas fotos que Katie ha compartido de ella y los menores: