Ante esa dificultad, Katie se dio cuenta de que adoptar era la mejor opción para ella, y el 25 de mayo de 2017 le dio la bienvenida al pequeño Grayson, quien actualmente tiene 2 años. “Tan pronto lo vi en el hospital, me enamoré. Es muy tranquilo y dulce”, aseguró la mujer a Good Morning America, de ABC News.
Un mes después de adoptar Greyson, a Katie le avisaron sobre una niña que necesitaba un hogar. Sin pensarlo, ella hizo los trámites para adoptarla y llevó a su casa a la pequeña Hanna, indicó el medio.
Al llegar, Katie observó el brazalete de nacimiento de la menor y notó que el nombre de la madre era muy similar al de la mujer que dio a luz a Grayson. Como era un nombre poco común, ella empezó a sospechar que tal vez los pequeños eran hermanos biológicos, agregó el portal.
Para salir de la duda, Katie observó los documentos médicos de ambos menores y, ante las coincidencias, ordenó un examen de ADN. ABC News señaló que así fue como comprobó que ambos tenían la misma madre biológica.
El pasado 28 de diciembre, la mujer adoptó oficialmente a Hanna (quien en este momento tiene un año de edad) y ahora espera poder hacerse cargo de la hermana menor de los niños. Esa pequeña tiene apenas 5 meses de edad, concluyó el medio.
Estas son algunas fotos que Katie ha compartido de ella y los menores:
View this post on Instagram
That's a wrap! The kids are tucked out after spending an afternoon with @goodmorningamerica capturing our miracle! Check it out tomorrow morning on the 2nd hour of GMA!!
View this post on Instagram
Two peas in a pod! Throwback to last summer before either was walking!
View this post on Instagram
Hannah's adopted!! Our miracle is finally permanent forever and my two babies will always be together ❤️ SO grateful to the village of people who helped us get here!
View this post on Instagram
And I thought I had my hands full with just two babies! Life gets REAL busy when you have more babies than hands and especially when the oldest just turned 2 😳. The thought of a photo shoot with all three babies is more than I can handle, but I would love to catch them all together at this age. Maybe one day I will conquer that fear!
