Fue el propio Baumgaertner quien contó la linda historia de esas espectaculares fotos que logró tomar, luego de ir por 3 días al mismo lugar, y que se popularizaron en las redes sociales por el momento de confinamiento que se vive en todo el mundo por el coronavirus.
Las imágenes muestran a dos pingüinos de espalda, uno abrazando al otro, quienes se separaron de su grupo y se pararon en una roca para divisar las luces de la ciudad australiana a lo lejos.
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • 📸 @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec
Aunque la foto sola en sí ya es conmovedora, la historia detrás de ella la hace más especial. El fotógrafo relató en su Instagram que un cuidador del parque donde estaba se le acercó y le contó que los animales eran viudos.
La más longeva, con el pelaje blanco, había perdido a su pareja hace tiempo, mientras que el más joven, con su pelaje completamente negro, la había perdido recientemente.
Según el cuidador, dice Baumgaertner, todas las noches se consolaban por horas, dándose palmadas en las espaldas con sus pequeñas aletas, de cara a la ciudad.
“En momentos como este, los verdaderamente afortunados son aquellos que pueden estar con la persona / personas que más aman”, comenzó su relato.
Pinguins Part 2. “… Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys)
“El amor es el único juego en el que ganamos incluso cuando perdemos”, escribió el fotógrafo la semana pasada en su Instagram. “La forma en que estos dos tortolitos se cuidaban se destacaba de toda la colonia. Los unió el dolor”, agregó.
